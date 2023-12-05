French politician Filippo: Zelensky’s allies are abandoning him one by one

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has lost relevance for NATO countries, because of this they are increasingly refusing to help Kyiv, said the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on his social network page X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, Zelensky is being “abandoned one after another by NATO member countries.” According to the politician, dissatisfaction with the head of state is also growing in Ukraine itself. “Zelensky’s fall is happening rapidly,” he noted.

As an example, he pointed to the interview of Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko to the German publication Spiegel, in which he accused the Ukrainian leader of authoritarianism. “Let’s quickly stop sending money to this dying regime,” the French politician added.

It was previously reported that Zelensky’s rating among adult Americans is higher than that of current US President Joe Biden and former head of the White House Donald Trump.