In France, they talked about the irritation of the Europeans because of the US anti-Russian sanctions. This was stated by the former French ambassador to the United States and special envoy of President Emmanuel Macron on cooperation with Russia in the field of security Pierre Vimont in an interview with the Eco newspaper, reports TASS…

According to him, US extraterritorial sanctions continue to intensify and have become a favorite tool for punishing those who do not follow Washington’s political line towards Moscow and Tehran. The politician stressed that more and more Europeans find this behavior unacceptable. For example, Vimon noted that it was most clearly realized in Berlin, faced with sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

The ex-ambassador added that it is necessary to create working instruments to counter US sanctions. In an open letter, he proposed to the European Union (EU) to deny access to the EU to persons responsible for the introduction of extraterritorial sanctions, to freeze the assets of some American companies and other measures.

Earlier it was reported that Germany made attempts to persuade the United States not to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during negotiations at various levels. In a statement, the Cabinet said that in 2020-2021, the government also participated in the demarches of several EU member states in Washington against these US sanctions.