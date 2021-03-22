Former French Ambassador to the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for cooperation with Russia in the field of security Pierre Vimont expressed confidence that the US threats to impose sanctions due to disagreements on international issues, including the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline , causes more and more irritation among the Europeans, pushing them to create working tools to confront the States.

He noted that the United States continues to intensify extraterritorial restrictions in an attempt to punish those who disagree with their policy towards Russia and Iran.

“More and more Europeans find this behavior unacceptable. Berlin realized this better than anyone else, faced with pressure from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and the same is true for European institutions, ”Vimon said in an interview with the Eco newspaper published on Monday 22 March.

The gas pipeline project, in his opinion, is economic, and the disagreements within the European Union, allegedly connected with political motives for the construction of the project, are regrettable.

The former diplomat pointed to the theory that with the departure of former US President Donald Trump, the sanctions pressure will end, but this did not happen, since the American Congress influences the executive branch.

“We have already gone through this with [бывшим президентом США Рональдом] Reagan in 1982 because of the gas pipeline (Soyuz – Ed.), <...> we need to be proactive, “he is sure.

In order for the EU to resist US pressure, Vimon, together with the former Director General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy and representatives of the Paris, Berlin and Brussels institutions, proposed a number of working instruments, which they described in their collective letter.

Among the countermeasures they proposed, there was a ban on the entry into European territory of persons responsible for the imposition of extraterritorial sanctions, as well as limiting the participation in trading in debt of the European Central Bank (ECB) or national banks of those financial institutions that ensure the implementation of these restrictive measures.

“You can also suspend the financial passport, closing the banks of the country that initiated the sanctions, access to European markets, freeze the assets of some companies,” he suggested.

In addition, the authors of the letter also pointed to the damage to European companies that inflict American restrictions. French Renault and Total were cited as an example, as well as large German organizations that suffered economic losses due to restrictions against Iran.

According to Wimon, many European companies are overly reinsured, trying to follow the instructions of the United States, in order not to face problems with American banks and not to lose positions in the US market. In addition to this, there are disagreements within the EU that simply prevent effective mechanisms for countering restrictions from earning.

So, the emissary of Macron recalled that the attempt to bypass the American sanctions through the Instex mechanism failed due to the fact that only about eight EU countries spoke in favor of it.

The governments of the member countries of the alliance, in his opinion, should themselves protect their companies, opposing US sanctions.

“We need to strengthen our financial system with a European foreign trade bank, which would act as an intermediary between European enterprises and the American system,” explained Vimon.

At the same time, such an approach, as the ex-ambassador noted, does not run counter to the EU’s support for US sanctions against Russia due to the events in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. The EU, he said, does not abandon the principle of sanctions, but must tell Washington that it does not agree with its political line.

On the eve of the German political scientist Alexander Rahr expressed confidence that the United States is unlikely to go to a trade war against Germany and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Europe, he said, realizes that it is extremely unprofitable for it to participate in the aggressive policy promoted by the United States. In addition, the actions of the United States are currently directed not only against Russia, but also against China, relations with which are important for the European Union.

On March 19, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany had announced to the US administration that it was rejecting extraterritorial sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He added that the position of Germany on the SP-2 issue remains unchanged.

On March 18, it became known that US President Joe Biden is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to Bloomberg, the administration of the American leader “is considering these options in order to block the construction of the almost completed gas pipeline SP-2.”

On the same day, it was reported that Germany allegedly promised the United States to increase support for Ukraine as part of the discussion of conditions for the completion of the project without additional sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from the Russian coast through the Baltic to Germany. The project is opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the European Union, Ukraine, which fears the loss of transit of Russian gas, Poland and the Baltic countries.