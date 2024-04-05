Deputy Rousseau proposed closing the budget deficit using the savings of the French

In France, they proposed closing the country's budget deficit through the personal savings of citizens. This initiative was made by Member of the Legislative Assembly Sandrine Rousseau on the air of a local TV channel, 360tv reports. Telegram.

At the same time, a member of the French Sachs did not specify whether she was ready to invest her own money to help the government solve the problem of public debt and budget deficit.

It was previously reported that the budget deficit of France, Europe's second largest economy, reached 154 billion euros, exceeding the mark of five percent of GDP, as well as the initial forecast of the country's government. The level of public debt of the republic, in turn, exceeds 3.1 trillion euros (110.6 percent of GDP).