France will begin intervention in Ukraine if the Russian Armed Forces attack Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a meeting with leaders of parliamentary parties, named the conditions for sending troops to Ukraine. Paris may begin intervention if the Russian Armed Forces attack Kyiv or Odessa, reports L'Indépendant.

According to the head of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, Macron spoke about a scenario “that could lead to intervention.” For the French leader, such a scenario is the advance of the front towards the Ukrainian capital or the rapid advance of the Russian Armed Forces in the south with the capture of Odessa.

As Manuel Bompard, a representative of the Invictus France party, said in a conversation with the newspaper, the parliamentary opposition remained concerned following the meeting with Macron.

On February 27, the French president spoke about the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. According to him, Western countries will do everything to “prevent Russia from winning” in the Ukrainian conflict.

Macron's statements were previously commented on by the Kremlin. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov then emphasized that such rhetoric was contrary to the interests of the French.