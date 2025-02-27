The president of Olympique de Marseille, the Spanish Pablo Longoria, was suspended 15 games for his strong criticism and his attitude against arbitration in the match that his team lost last weekend to Auxerre.

The president of the French Professional Football League Discipline Commission (LFP), Sebastien Deneux, announced on Wednesday the decision when he studied his case and also that of the sports and institutional counselor of the Marsellés Fabrizio Ravanelli Club, which was suspended three games.

| Exclusive Dans la Zone sequence: Pablo Longoria Fou by Rage après l’en #Ajaom : «C’est of the Corruption Totale Dans ce Championnat of m *** e. “ The vidéo complète will be difficult ce soir dans la zone dès 23h après #Olpsgà Suivre Freement … pic.twitter.com/SJFCCyQLTP – Dazn France (@dazn_fr) February 23, 2025

Deneux said that Longoria’s punishment was for “insulting statements and behavior” during the game, which contravene the ethics norms in force in French football and “damage the image of football.”

Longoria was therefore suspended “fifteen games firmly from any official function and access to the bench, to the locker rooms of the players and referees, to the pitch and the whole of the halls that lead to those areas,” said the LFP in a statement.









The sanction is effective immediately and will begin to fulfill it on Sunday against the Nantes on the 24th Linance Day 1. The punishment will last until the beginning of the next season since eleven days remain for the end of the French tournament.

Very angry after the game lost by Marseille in Auxerre (3-0), Longoria had talked about “corruption” arbitration. That night in Auxerre, Pablo Longoria had also said in front of cameras that Ligue 1 was “a shit championship” and repeated the word “corruption.”

Two days later, seen the huge scandal unleashed by his outburst, Longoria rectified: «I want to express that there is no corruption in French football. The forms were not appropriate and regret that word, due to many arbitration decisions in which I think that Marseille was disadvantaged ».

«I am very self -critical with myself, I cannot accept to give that type of image. A club president cannot behave like this. Nothing justifies the forms and I’m not happy with myself, ”he added. Everyone has explained the meaning of the word ‘corruption’ in French, because in Spanish it has a broader meaning. Attention, I don’t want to justify anything. But I never thought about something like exchange of money or financial transactions, I would never allow me something like that.

«I want to express that there is no corruption in French football. There are things that are not clear and that can be improved, true. And that is what is very angry. We must improve many things to avoid confusion for everyone, ”he concluded.