Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In France, they declared the Ukrainian Armed Forces to blame for the Il-76 crash

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World
0
In France, they declared the Ukrainian Armed Forces to blame for the Il-76 crash

Associated Press: The French military said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were to blame for the Il-76 crash

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are to blame for the crash of a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in the Belgorod region, as they hit it with a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). An American newspaper reports this Associated Press (AP) citing a French military official.

“The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to release the intelligence findings, said that the Ukrainian battery appeared to have managed to escape while approaching the target and then turn on the radar long enough to hit the target,” the publication said.

The authors also cite the opinion of another official from one of the Western countries. He reported that the plane crash was most likely due to an APU strike.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) stated that they had established the point from which the plane was struck. According to the department, it was established that the anti-aircraft missile weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were located in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.

See also  Embassy of Ukraine in London began preparations for the visit of Liz Truss to Kyiv

#France #declared #Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #blame #Il76 #crash

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts