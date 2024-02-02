Associated Press: The French military said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were to blame for the Il-76 crash

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are to blame for the crash of a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in the Belgorod region, as they hit it with a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). An American newspaper reports this Associated Press (AP) citing a French military official.

“The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to release the intelligence findings, said that the Ukrainian battery appeared to have managed to escape while approaching the target and then turn on the radar long enough to hit the target,” the publication said.

The authors also cite the opinion of another official from one of the Western countries. He reported that the plane crash was most likely due to an APU strike.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) stated that they had established the point from which the plane was struck. According to the department, it was established that the anti-aircraft missile weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were located in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.