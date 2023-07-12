Le Monde: French instructors do not care about the fate of the Ukrainian military

Columnist for Le Monde newspaper Elise Vincent statedthat French instructors do not care about the fate of the Ukrainian military after training, they do not care what will happen to them later.

The material refers to a secret training ground in Poland, where soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are trained. According to the journalist, after five weeks there is a ceremony of seeing off military personnel who are sent to the front.

“What happens to them next is none of our concern. Their future is not our problem, ”the publication quotes the words of French Colonel Benoit, who is seconded as part of the Polish headquarters to train fighters.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 26,000 soldiers during the counteroffensive.