Damian Emiliano Martinez, First name of ‘Dibu’ Martínez, goalkeeper of the Argentine national team, was one of the great protagonists in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the decisive penalty shootout, he saved two from the French and made his country take the cup to home.

At the end of the match, between tears, the goalkeeper explained the complications of the match, how he felt during one of the most agonizing moments for the team, as Who dedicated this title to him?

After the match against France -with results 2-2, 3-3 in extra time and 4-2 on penalties-, the goalkeeper He showed several attitudes that have been reproached throughout the world.

One of the most relevant is that, upon receiving the gold glove, he brought the trophy to the height of his groin. There, a particular celebration, which he has already done on other occasions.



The gesture is classified as obscene, controversial and rude by some Internet users. Others, for their part, highlight him in the midst of his excitement for winning the World Cup.

However, the president of the French Olympic Committee, Karl Olive, indicated in the middle of an interview that he formally requested Fifa to withdraw the award from the Argentine goalkeeper.

Secondly, on repeated occasions, the ‘Dibu’ has mocked Mbappé. There is even a photo circulating in the middle of the reception in Argentina in which the goalkeeper has a toy baby with the photo of the Frenchman stuck on his face. A fact that has also been harshly criticized.

Player of France, against the ‘Dibu’

the french defender Adil Rami left after the fact against ‘Dibu’ with strong messages on social networks.



“The greatest piece of m… in the world of soccer,” Rami told him.

Through his Instagram stories, the soccer player told ‘Dibu’ Martínez, with a publication in which he put his photo, that he was “The biggest piece of m… in the world of soccer.”

Rami he was part of the French champion squad in 2018. However, he did not make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

