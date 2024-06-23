Les Echos: Macron’s protege Prime Minister Attal moves away from him

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, decided to distance himself from him during the election campaign. The newspaper reported this Les Echos.

It is noted that Macron’s protege is increasingly emphasizing his differences with the country’s president. The head of government is also trying to show himself as a “free” prime minister.

“On January 9, the president appointed me; on June 30, I would like the French to choose me,” Attal emphasized during the election campaign.

Earlier, Gabriel Attal said that if the right wins the elections to the French National Assembly, aid to Ukraine will be reduced. According to him, there is also a “risk of subordination to Russia”, since Marine Le Pen’s party until recently wanted to be an ally of Moscow.