The signing of Leo Messi by PSG has gone from being a dream to a possibility in recent weeks. Neymar’s statements in December, ensuring that he would like to play next season with his best friend, and Di María’s on Wednesday, stating that there are many possibilities of seeing Messi in Paris, has been joined by the cover of France Football This week.

The prestigious French magazine titles its version of tomorrow with the headline, ‘The secret letter of PSG’ and a spectacular photo of Messi with the shirt of the Parisian club. The secrets of the operation of the Parisian team with the Argentine star are also revealed. What seemed impossible a year ago is beginning to be seen as a reality in the neighboring country.

However, PSG is still cautious and does not want to anticipate events. Although Messi is released in June and can now negotiate with any team, the current Ligue 1 champion does not want to enter into a dispute with Barcelona for his star eight days before the Champions League tie that will face the Blaugranas and Parisians.