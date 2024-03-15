After the #Metoo of women victims of sexual violence and harassment – actresses, artists, models, singers and countless other categories – “Metoogarçons” exploded in France, the hashtag that collects complaints from men who are victims of sexual violence on social media.

The actor Aurélien Wiik started the phenomenon who on 22 February on Instagram reported having suffered abuse between the ages of 11 and 15 by his agent and invited all victims like him to speak out, using the new hashtag: «Cinema kids are waking up», he said, encouraging everyone to come out. Her attacker “did to others what he did to me”, she said, but he was convicted: “There were several boys at the trial. It took five years. It's possible”.

The initiative of Wiik, 43 years old, best known for his role in the series Munch, has collected hundreds of testimonies of abuse and rape. The boys began to talk about having suffered violence from their partners, pointing the finger at “a very hidden issue in the LGBTQ+ community”. Also denouncing the complaint was the left-wing deputy of La France Insoumise, Andy Kerbrat, who revealed the abuse he suffered in childhood, encouraging everyone to speak up and turn to justice: «We cannot recover from having been a victim – he wrote -, but we can repair ourselves, little by little, and also become deputies. I was abused when I was 3-4 years old by a predator, who is now dead – he said –, therefore without the possibility of justice. People believe you and love you (as was my case thanks to my parents). You will achieve great things, so keep expressing yourself. If you can, go to court.”