The terrorist who beheaded the teacher near Paris was named Abdulah A. His name was named by the French newspaper Le Figaro, citing a law enforcement source.

The interlocutor of the publication confirmed earlier information in the media that the teacher’s killer was an 18-year-old Chechen, who was born in Moscow and later moved to France. As the source clarified, law enforcement agencies and special services were not aware of his radicalization.

Earlier, the BFMTV TV channel reported about the Chechen origin of the terrorist. Later it became known that the killer was registered on Twitter under the nickname Tchetchene_270. After the attack on the teacher, he published a photo of the severed head on his social network account and turned to French President Emmanuel Macron, stating that he “executed the teacher who dared to humiliate the Prophet Muhammad.”

Prior to this, a version was also circulated that the culprit was a 48-year-old native of Algeria. According to media reports, he could have been the parent of one of the students and was outraged that the teacher showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during the freedom of speech lesson. The criminal was shot dead by the police.