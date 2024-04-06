Politician Filippo: Western media recognized a possible breakthrough of the front in Ukraine

Western media began to acknowledge a possible breakthrough of the front in Ukraine by the Russian army. This was stated by the French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot on his page on the social network X.

He commented on an article by the European publication Politico, which confirmed the serious risk of a front collapse due to the power of the Russian Armed Forces, citing high-ranking officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Well, the Western media has finally spilled the beans!” – he wrote.

According to the politician, it is urgent to start peace negotiations and stop funding Kyiv, which is mired in corruption. “So much time wasted, so many lives lost!” – he stated.

Earlier, Filippo ridiculed the media for accusing Russia of sabotaging European railways. He emphasized that for 20 years the European Union has contributed much more to the sabotage of railways than Moscow.