First, it was the giant Sanofi who announced that its vaccine would not be available “Before the end of the year 2021”. Then, on Monday, the Institut Pasteur declared in turn ” to abandon ” research on one of its three potential serums, developed in collaboration with Merck. Two bad news which could be revealing of a deeper evil of the hexagonal pharmaceutical research, advances a study published Tuesday by the Council of economic analysis (CAE). Having become complex and costly with the rise of biotechnologies and genomics, innovation is slipping away in France. “Basic research, mainly carried out within universities, has insufficient public funding”, analyze the authors of the note, Margaret Kyle and Anne Perrot 1). One of their recommendations to fill this gap is therefore “To increase public funds allocated to basic research”.

Lack of investment in biotechnology

Paradoxically, our country is among the most generous in funding clinical trials, while none of the vaccines approved today have been tested in France. For Anne Perrot, these allowances should be better targeted, “Towards trials with high standards of scientific evidence”. Professor Raoult’s highly publicized trial to prove the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, disputed by her peers, is an example of a trial whose funding is questionable, according to the researcher.

Beyond just clinical trials, a whole area of ​​research lacks French investment: biotechnologies. A few years ago, according to a source close to the CGT, the management of Sanofi would not have seized a possibility of taking over the start-up Moderna, whose vaccine candidate was among the first on the market. This lack of will to invest in biotechnology and messenger RNA can be seen, a posteriori, as a real strategic error.

For Margaret Kyle, the group’s delay should be read more generally, as a lack of synergy between French Big Pharma and the world of start-ups and innovation, on the contrary very developed on the American east coast. “It’s a bit of the story of the chicken and the egg. Today, it is important that there is an ecosystem with start-ups linked to Big Pharma like Sanofi, and that these large groups rely more on small innovation companies. However, the scientific literature shows that it is easier to have links when we officiate in the same geographical area. If there is no biot French technologies, it is therefore also difficult for Sanofi to find partners… ”

One way to make up for the French backlog in pharmaceutical innovation, vaccine included, could therefore be to promote this fruitful research environment, according to Anne Perrot, who insists on the necessary complementarity between these private actors, in a landscape undergoing full reorganization. “Sanofi will lay off researchers who are chemists and create partnerships with biotechs, this is congruent with our observations. Because research is even more risky in biotechs and genetics, so we need companies that have the possibility of diversifying the research they undertake. It’s more accessible for Big Pharma. “

Beyond the links between these private companies, the CAE recommends strengthening collaborations between universities and start-ups. “France suffers from less support for the biotech sector compared to other countries”, summarizes the note written by the two economists. As such, the French lag in pharmaceutical innovation can be compared to that of the digital sector. When the United States relies respectively on the emulation of Silicon Valley and the Boston region to be leaders in these two areas, France seems to be struggling. The origin of vaccines already on the market demonstrates this.