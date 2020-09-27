Near Paris, police detained three young rappers who were filming a music video with dummy weapons, writes Le parisien…

Residents of the commune of Nemours called the police when they saw young people on the street, surrounded a bloody man in uniform and threatening him with weapons.

When the police arrived at the scene, it turned out that the weapons in the hands of the rappers were fake, and the man in uniform was a decoration.

Novice musicians, the youngest of whom is 16, and the oldest 20 years old, were detained and protocols were drawn up on them.

Earlier in France, a 17-year-old boy was detained, who posted a video clip on the network where he was shot with a pistol in his hands and surrounded by armed people.

According to French law, it is forbidden in the country to openly carry even fake weapons on the street.