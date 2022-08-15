France, “pools occupied” alarm

In France they call it the phenomenon of “piscines squattés”, ie occupied pools, and is raising the alert in the country. As reported Freein fact, public or private swimming pools are literally stormed by hordes of young people, mostly minors and coming from the multi-ethnic suburbs of the cities, literally take possession of the swimming pools, they smoke And they drink as if nothing had happened, and when the owner or the lifeguard on duty kindly invites them to come out, they, nAt best, they send him to that country, and at worst they attack him.

The most affected area is that of Toulouse, in the south-east of France. “With the summer, the intrusions in the pools have multiplied. Between 1 May and 20 July, Allô Toulouse (incident reporting platform, ed.) Recorded 188 reportsi for this type of infringement “, the municipality of Toulouse told the newspaper La Dépêche du Midi. When the intrusion takes place in a municipal swimming pool, as specified by the municipality,” the municipal police are urged to intervene as soon as possible and restore calm “.

But it is not always easy to restore order, far from it. In particular, as Libero reports, in private residences where policemen intervene only in cases of violence, as witnessed by some victims of occupations. “When we talk to these young people, they say:” Come on, let’s not make any noise. “And sometimes they insult us:” Come back inside the house you ugly idiot. “Once, I called the police, because two boys were yelling at each other with alcohol in hand, and there was a little girl next to them. The police didn’t come. They tell us they can’t do anything, “testified Ingrid, resident of a residence in Tolosto.

In Lyon, the Libero newspaper concludes, some young people have occupied an entire building and installed a swimming pool on top of it. “With lots of music, barbecues, deck chairs and umbrellas,” said the Lyon newspaper Le Progrès. The neighbors have repeatedly urged the police to vacate the property. But justice, as reported by the Figaro, authorized them to remain in the occupied building until April 2023.

