Police beat a protester who went out to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in the commune of Savin-le-Lac in the Hautes-Alpes, while arresting him. This was announced on March 30 by the TV channel bfm.tv.

The group of protesters included dozens of trade union activists opposing pension reform. Several police officers attacked one of them, handcuffed his hands and, to the whistle of the crowd, took him to an official car.

In total, two protesters were detained. The police took them away a few minutes before the appearance of Macron.

The politician arrived in the region by helicopter. Macron’s trip to the region was the first in the past two months. He will speak to citizens about the transition to a more efficient system of water use near Lake Serre-Ponçon.

On the eve it became known that in France a criminal case was opened against a woman for insulting the president. Charges were filed for a publication in which a woman insulted Macron.

The case will be heard on June 20. Under French law, she faces one year in prison and a €15,000 fine.

On March 26, French MEP Thierry Mariani told Izvestia that Macron does not care about the problems of his citizens who are dissatisfied with the pension reform.

The law to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years was adopted without a vote in Parliament in accordance with Art. 49.3 of the Constitution of the country (“On the right of the executive branch to adopt any law without the consent of the legislature”) on March 16. The adoption of the document caused a wave of protests in the country.