French politician Filippo: monthly EU aid to Ukraine is madness

The European Union’s (EU) macro-financial assistance program for Kyiv is insane because Ukraine is completely corrupt. French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“[Глава Еврокомиссии] Ursula von der Leyen proudly reports that the EU has paid the regime [Владимира] Zelensky’s next monthly check for 1.5 billion euros. And so every month, starting in January. This is madness. And this despite the fact that the war is lost and that this country is deeply corrupt,” the politician said.

Earlier, Filippo noted that it took the world 18 months to understand Russia’s success. According to him, it was months of lies and propaganda, but in the end the world community recognized it.