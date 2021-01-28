Criticized for its slowness, the vaccine campaign against Covid-19 continues to chain the hiccups. Difficulties in getting appointments and delivery delays increasingly echo the fiasco over masks and testing. The executive had nevertheless hammered it: he would be at the vaccines appointments.

One month after the launch of the campaign, on December 27, 1.2 million injections, the majority of which were first doses, were carried out. The beneficiaries: 250,000 nursing home residents (42% of them), 500,000 health professionals and 305,000 people over 75 years of age. The Ministry of Health promises to be able “To do 3.1 million first-time injections” end of February. Final objective, stated by Olivier Véran on Thursday January 21 to the TF1 newscast: to be able to vaccinate 70 million people, or the entire French population, by the end of August.

A goal difficult to achieve, questioned the following Sunday by the President of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, who enlightened the government on the health crisis. “It will take us time, at least until the end of the summer, to vaccinate 40% of the French population, but no more”, estimates the immunologist. At the current rate, the entire adult population (52 million people) would be vaccinated “May 12, 2024”, calculates the Covid Tracker site, which analyzes data on the epidemic daily.

At the same time, the English and South African variants continue to develop on the territory and raise fears of an uncontrollable epidemic resumption. Faced with this risk, vaccines are a “Additional weapon in the arsenal of the fight against the virus », Estimates Étienne Decroly, virologist at the CNRS. It must still be sufficiently effective against mutations. The Pfizer and Moderna laboratories ensure that their sera work against variants. Data which all the more justifies an acceleration of the injections. “However, we are having difficulty meeting the necessary rates,deplores this specialist . There are about 14 million people over 65 in France, and we have vaccinated just over 1 million in a month. Getting them all vaccinated by the end of February would have been an excellent objective, but we are far from it… ”

Pfizer’s delay in delivery upset schedule

Skepticism reigns over the predictions of the executive. And for good reason: 500,000 new time slots for vaccination were supposed to open on Tuesday, January 26. They will not finally be accessible until Friday 29. Reason: a delay in delivery from the Pfizer laboratory last week, which upset the schedule. The drop in speed will be caught up ” in two weeks “, ensures the Ministry of Health, which maintains the objective formulated by Olivier Véran. Finally, “If the dose delivery schedules are respected”…

For this, the government should be able to count on Sanofi. From July, the French laboratory will help to bottle 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. But the goal will be difficult to achieve. The AstraZeneca laboratory, for its part, should deliver to France only 4.6 million doses by the end of March, out of the 17.5 million promised but already revised downwards in December, after the European Medicines Agency ( EMA) has delayed the authorization of the vaccine.

The latter should get a green light on January 29. “But his positioning in the vaccination campaign could pose a problem, because the strategy which gives him the best results is a little original: the injection of a half-dose, then a dose. Strategy which has been very little tested among the over 55s ”, points out Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, vaccine expert at the Haute Autorité de santé and head of the infectious diseases department at Henri-Mondor hospital, in Créteil (Val-de-Marne). For its part, AstraZeneca defends the effectiveness of its vaccine for people over 65 years old. “Our scientific committee will review all of the data, looking at what they mean in terms of the populations studied, and what can be reasonably expected in populations not yet studied”, concluded the EMA, Tuesday January 26. Approval of the vaccine “Will still feed the vaccination campaign”, believes Jean-Daniel Lelièvre. A necessity to win the speed race against the variants.