Filippo called for abandoning Russophobic hysteria after the EU media ban in Russia

The Russian Federation’s decision to block a number of European media outlets on Russian territory suggests that it is time for the West to stop anti-Russian hysteria. The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, called for this in social networks X.

“Russia announced the blocking of 81 European media outlets on its territory. In reality, it’s just an eye for an eye! Who hastened, illegally, to ban Russian media in the EU? It was the EU!” – he was indignant.

Fmlippo believes that the West needs to abandon its Russophobic policies and immediately stop arming Ukraine in order to avoid new restrictions from Moscow.

The day before it became known that the Foreign Ministry said that Russia would limit access to a number of European media in the country. It was clarified that the Russian Federation will limit broadcasting and access to Internet resources of 81 media outlets and media operators of the European Union from June 25. The list includes media companies from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Sweden and other countries.

At the same time, in May, the Council of the European Union announced that Europe would restrict access to three Russian media from June 25. It was reported that the restrictions would affect RIA Novosti, the publications Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.