French politician Royal called the head of the European Commission von der Leyen the spokesman for NATO

Former French presidential candidate in the 2007 elections Segolene Royal criticized the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. She stated this in an interview with the Israeli TV channel i24news.

Royal said that European governments often suppress the will of their citizens. In her opinion, at this level there are difficulties in the functioning of democracy. The politician also named von der Leyen as NATO spokeswoman.

“I am very shocked by the fact that parliaments were not involved in the decision and that Ursula von der Leyen today became the press secretary of NATO, there is no difference between what she says, the Pentagon and the CIA,” she stressed.