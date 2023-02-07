Alcohol and health. While in Italy the echo of the controversies raised by the Irish proposal to label wine and alcoholic beverages with warnings about the risks one runs while drinking still resonates, in favor of which the immunologist of the University of Padua Antonella Viola has taken sides, France takes position with an institutional spot that highlights the paradox of toasting “health” with alcohol in the glass: “Isn’t it a bit absurd to wish ‘Health!’ with alcohol? Alcohol multiplies the risk of cancer, hemorrhagic stroke and cardiac arrhythmias. Good health has nothing to do with alcohol,” reads the slogan.

An initiative that Viola comments like this. “While Italy is denying the evidence, the Government and the Ministry of Health of France are sending a very clear message to citizens: health is achieved by giving up alcohol. France also produces and exports wine – writes the scientist on Facebook – and has huge economic interests in the sector. But it doesn’t lie to its citizens. The government tells the truth and then leaves free choice. Why do we lie?”.