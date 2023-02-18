The leader of the French People’s Republican Union party and political commentator François Asselino said that if the explosion of chemicals had occurred in Russia or in China, and not in the United States, then the American media would already have scolded representatives of these countries for their “negligence”. He wrote about this on February 17 in his Twitter account.

According to him, since the incident happened in the United States of America, journalists are hushing up this incident.

“But this happened in the US, so be quiet,” Asselino wrote.

In addition, he called this incident “Chernobyl in Ohio.” Since after the explosion there is a “huge environmental disaster,” the politician said. Asselino suggested that the consequences would affect the entire northern hemisphere.

A major train accident, in which the train derailed and crashed into a building, occurred on February 4 near the town of East Palestine in the United States. Chemical tanks overturned and exploded.

Emergency services had to evacuate about one and a half thousand citizens from houses adjacent to the place of emergency. Later, environmental activists reported the death of fish and domestic animals in the disaster area and expressed fears that toxic chemicals could spread in the water and air. The incident was called Chernobyl in Ohio.

On February 16, Sergei Ivanov, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport, noted that the United States pays a lot of attention to balloons, but hushed up the environmental emergency in Ohio.

The situation in Ohio on February 17 was also commented on by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov. He was not surprised by the reaction of the American authorities to the environmental emergency, because, according to him, the United States created one system of rules and assessments for itself, and a completely different one for the rest. Chief among these “rules” is the lack of rules for Washington, Pushkov added.

In addition, on that day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the environmental emergency in Ohio, where a train with dangerous chemicals derailed, became the largest man-made disaster of recent times. Zakharova added that now everything is being used to get the White House out of the information attack on the topic of the disaster.

Political commentator and Fox News journalist Tomi Laren noted on February 16 that a real crisis is brewing in Ohio due to the fact that US President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are not going to deal with the consequences of an accident that spilled toxic chemicals. Instead, American authorities are focused on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week in connection with an environmental accident. It is noted that he is going to meet with families living in the affected areas of the state as a result of the accident.