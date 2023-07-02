BFMTV: French Interior Ministry to send elite police force to Lyon due to unrest

Against the backdrop of unrest in the country, the French Interior Ministry will send an elite CRS 8 special police unit to Lyon, and police armored vehicles and two gendarmerie helicopters to Marseille. About it informs TV channel BFMTV.

This decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in these cities. It is noted that in Marseille and Lyon no curfew was introduced, despite the events. According to the channel, 45,000 gendarmes have also been mobilized throughout the country.

Large-scale protests and pogroms in France began after June 27, when a policeman killed a 17-year-old during his arrest. Law enforcement agencies said that the young man did not obey the demands of the police. The shooter was charged.