The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Friday the new stages of the vaccination schedule against COVID-19, according to which all adults over 18 years of age may have an appointment to be vaccinated starting June 15.

Macron published a series of messages on Twitter in which he reminded those over 55 that they can request an appointment to receive a first dose of the vaccine, while the Term for those over 50 will open on May 15.

France aspires to open the range to its entire adult population a month later, although those who are over 18 years old and are considered “vulnerable” to COVID-19, can be vaccinated as of this weekend, as explained President.

The French health authorities have registered nearly 5.6 million coronavirus cases, while the death toll surpassed 104,000 on Thursday. The country still has restrictions on activities and mobility that will be lifted progressively over the next few weeks.

Non-essential shops and hospitality terraces will be able to reopen on May 19 and the curfew will be lifted almost a month and a half later, on June 30.

The government has proposed that, as of this last date, some type of health document may be required to access sites, although it has not clarified for now whether the vaccine will be mandatory.

