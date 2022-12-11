About 170 people have been detained in France after the riots staged because of the country’s national team in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. This was reported on December 11 by the agency AFP.

According to the publication, in Paris, the police detained about 100 fans, of which about 80 were taken into custody. 23 of them were minors.

The detainees are suspected of committing violence against government officials, refusing to obey the demands of the police, vandalism and possession of explosives.

Clashes with police took place in the center of the capital after the bulk of the fans completed the celebration. Riots also took place in other French cities.

France beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup yesterday. Aurélien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored goals for the winners. The British scored a penalty kick Harry Kane.

Also on December 10, athletes from Morocco beat the Portuguese and reached the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in history. The match ended with the score 1:0.

The final part of the 22nd championship takes place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. The opening ceremony took place at the El-Bayt stadium in the city of Al-Khaur. The field hosted a parade of flags of the participating countries, as well as a parade of mascots from past World Cups.

Qatar is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. In addition, the World Cup is held for the first time in the Middle East, as well as in the autumn-winter period.