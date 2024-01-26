In France, abortion is a constitutional right

The French deputies approved by a large majority the principle of including in the Constitution the “freedom guaranteed to women to resort to abortion”. The vote will have to be confirmed in another parliamentary session on January 30th.



99 government deputies voted in favor of the constitutional reform proposal, while 13 were against it.

If the text as a whole is adopted during the formal vote of the Assembly next Tuesday, it will then have to be adopted in the same terms by the Senate (the outcome of which in this case would be more uncertain), to then be ratified by a Congress with assembled Houses.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

