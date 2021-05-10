In the French city of Bordeaux, a woman attacked police officers with a knife. In response, law enforcement officers opened fire, the attacker died from her injuries, reports the BFM TV channel.

The legal unit of the National Police is currently investigating. According to the channel, the police arrived at the call because a woman threatened her husband with a knife. It is noted that she could be on a psychiatric account.

Earlier, on May 5, in France, a man doused his wife with flammable liquid and burned alive in the middle of the street. Before that, he set fire to the house where he lived with his wife and three children. They were not at home at the time of the incident. The attacker had previously served a sentence for domestic violence. He is currently detained.