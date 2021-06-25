In the French city of Marseille, one person died as a result of shooting at a football match. This is reported by the local newspaper La Provence.

Another man was seriously injured, according to law enforcement officials. The mayor of the city also told the French media that, possibly, two players from the Malpassé team, who took part in an inter-district football tournament, were the victims of the shooting.

Earlier it was reported that an unknown person opened fire on passers-by in the center of Berlin. The shooting took place near a bar in the Wedding area of ​​central Mitte. At least three people were seriously injured, and another woman is in shock. All victims were hospitalized.