Journal du Dimanche: a man was detained in France for harassing the mayor of Paris on social networks

French police have detained a man who was harassing Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on the Internet. About it reports Journal du Dimanche, citing a police source.

It is noted that from June to September the detainee spoke out against Hidalgo on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The man was accused of incitement to commit crimes, incitement to hatred or violence due to his origin, death threats and public insults. The publication says that he has already admitted the authorship of the posts and managed to apologize.

“The person hiding under the pseudonym Pinochet@75surCent was identified by investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Brigade and detained on Thursday, December 14, and then taken into custody,” the article says. The cyberstalker, as the publication calls him, faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 30 thousand euros.

