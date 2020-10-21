In France, as part of the investigation into the murder of 18-year-old radical Islamist history teacher Samuel Pati, seven suspects will appear before the court on October 21, reports AFP…

Among them are two minors. They were suspected of providing the murderer with information about the teacher for money.

Also among the defendants – the father of the radical, who actively criticized the teacher, an Islamist activist and three friends of the attacker who were with him when buying weapons.

The attack took place on October 16 in the suburbs of Paris. The culprit cut Party’s throat. The police arrived and shot the attacker.

It is known that the teacher showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in the freedom of speech lesson, and this caused the indignation of the parents of some students.

On the eve it became known that the deceased teacher will be posthumously awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor.