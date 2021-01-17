In France, on the first day of the extended curfew, nearly 6,000 people were fined for violating antiquated restrictions. According to the channel Bfm, each was fined 135 euros.

On January 16, due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, the curfew was tightened, now it starts at 18:00, not at 20:00, and ends at 6 a.m.

In the country, 70 thousand people became victims of the pandemic, and the number of cases of the disease exceeded the mark of 2.8 million.

Earlier, the French police fined 1200 participants in an illegal party.