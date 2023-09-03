The new report from the French Ministry of the Interior, published this Saturday, September 2, reports 118 violent deaths of women at the hands of their spouse or ex-spouse and 27 deaths of men, in 2022. A similar figure to that of last year.

In France, 118 women were murdered in 2022 by their spouse or ex-spouse, four less than in 2021, according to the balance of “violent deaths in couples” published on Saturday, September 2 by the Ministry of the Interior.

According to this study, in 2022 there were 145 violent deaths among partners, including 118 women and 27 men (+6 compared to 2021), that is, almost the same total as the previous year (143).

On average, in France there is a femicide every three days.

An activist carries a banner with the name of a victim during a demonstration organized by the #NousToutes collective, against femicides in Paris, on October 9, 2022. AFP – JULIEN DE ROSA

Sharp rise in spousal murder attempts

The study also confirms a sharp increase in attempted homicide within a couple (+45%), with 366 events (including 267 female victims) registered in 2022, compared to 251 in 2021.

“The typical profile of the aggressor has not changed. He is predominantly male (84%), most of the time with a partner, of French nationality, between the ages of 30 and 49, and who does not or no longer has a professional activity,” summarizes the Ministry of Interior. The women victims (81%) are mostly of French nationality, between 30 and 49 years old and unemployed.

Of the 118 femicides, 37 women had already been subjected to violence by their spouse or ex-spouse before their death, 24 of them had reported the facts to the police, 16 of whom had filed a complaint.

One of the victims had a seriously dangerous telephone that allowed rapid police intervention thanks to a preprogrammed key and, for two others, their spouse or ex-spouse was subject to judicial control.

Disputes and rejection of separation

Arguments (26%) and rejection of separation (23%) continue to be the main reasons for acting. The acts are committed mostly in the home of the partner, the victim or the aggressor (87%), without premeditation, mainly with a knife (43%) or firearm (20%).

The departments with the highest number of incidents are the North (seven female victims and two men), the Alpes-Maritimes and the Rhône (five female victims each), then Seine-Saint-Denis (four female victims and one man).

As in 2021, 12 underage children died in the family environment, victims of infanticide.

*Article adapted from its original in French

with AFP