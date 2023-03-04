PL3 Bahrain, the clues

The third free practice session of the first Grand Prix of the season has also concluded and the values ​​seen on the track only increase the feeling of anticipation for qualifying. Alonso also set the best time in the third free practice session, just 5 thousandths ahead of World Champion Verstappen, with Leclerc a little further behind at almost 3 tenths. However, the data collected on the track is interesting and suggests a potentially very interesting qualifying.

Unique Mercedes on engine

First of all, let’s start by saying that we have not included the comparison with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes because we had the perception directly from the numbers that he carried out his simulation with a much more advanced mapping than the competition, between high top speeds and even higher references in terms of traction. We have therefore compared those who seem to us to have been roughly equal (net of the game of hide and seek which is always difficult to guess), namely Alonso, Verstappen and Leclerc.



Aston Martin excellent on aerodynamics, a little suffering on mechanics

From the graph we notice some interesting things. On the main straight the Aston Martin continues to suffer a bit from top speed with the Mercedes reports. In very slow and tight-radius corners, where mechanical grip prevails, the AM23 seems to show an initial Achilles’ heel, but Alonso makes up for it abundantly in turns 4, 11, and at 14 and 15, all the points where a lot of downforce is needed and a very solid rear, Stroll’s team’s great strength for now, enhanced by the Sakhir track. Alonso is also the fastest in turn 8, with a very aggressive line and continues to approach the change of direction in turn 6-7 in a different way from the others, slower in terms of entry speed, but with a different line that allows him to do not waste time.

Red Bull excellent, but not perfect

Verstappen shows a good balance throughout the lap, especially in the central sector, where he takes advantage of the greater overall potential of the RB19 in the direction changes of the “mini-snake”, from turn 5 to turn 8. The Red Bull, however, did not appear as perfect as in the test, with some balancing and management problems both at the rear in some sections and at the front in others with a little understeer that tends to re-emerge every now and then.

Ferrari close except in the last corner

Leclerc’s overall performance is also fair. On the straights, the red shows marked clipping, a great classic of Ferrari qualifying simulations which, however, intrigues the true potential that the Maranello Power Unit will be able to express in qualifying. In general, the data show a good set-up, probably the result of a great deal of optimization work after the first two free practice sessions, with a good balance along the entire circuit both in the slow and medium-speed cuves. The only stretch where Leclerc had the most difficulty was that of the last corner, between a conspicuously early braking and a front at that point very “lazy” to get in, which overall make him lose more than 2 tenths from Alonso, the best in that section. The ability to adapt and find the right balance for Leclerc does not seem to be replicated by Carlos Sainz for now, who is in difficulty having the confidence at a time when it was necessary to push a little more. The power level in qualifying and the much cooler temperatures could tip the scales significantly in qualifying, especially for those who have suffered from tire temperature problems even on the flying lap. All that remains is to wait and enjoy the first qualifying of the season, which looks like a potentially very interesting show.