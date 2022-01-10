These two incidents raised the alarm in Egypt, especially as these institutions grant students degrees in very sensitive areas that affect people’s lives, such as medical tests, surgery, health care and infection control.

In late December, the Egyptian authorities closed an academy called “Horus Academy” located in Damietta Governorate (Northern Egypt) and the second one called “The Global Center for Computer Science and Technology”, in Giza Governorate (on the west bank of the Nile).

These entities specifically target students who have not been fortunate enough to enroll in public or private university education.

The ways to confront education centers that are not officially recognized do not stop at the efforts of government agencies alone, according to Magdy Shaker, a professor of curricula at Mansoura University, as he sees a great role for citizens in investigation and investigation before taking any step regarding the future of their children.

Shaker refers to “distinguished efforts in recent months by the Judicial Police Committee at the Ministry of Higher Education (the authority authorized to file) and with it the concerned authorities to close dozens of centers whose violating work has been proven.”

major disaster

According to Adel Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, during the period from 2017 to 2021, Egypt closed 265 unrecognized bogus centers and investigated their founders.

The “big disaster” in Shaker’s opinion is that “these entities graduate students who do not have full knowledge of their field, and if they get a job they will perform it with very low efficiency, in addition to getting another opportunity that has worked hard and studied for years and is more deserving of it.”

He called for stiffening the penalties for the establishment of unlicensed education centers.

approved list

In order to confront these entities, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has prepared a list of accredited educational institutions and published it on its official platforms for students and parents to view.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, confirmed, in a statement a few days ago, that efforts will be intensified during the coming period to raid any fictitious entities or headquarters that engage in educational activities without obtaining a license, in order to preserve the interests of students and parents and to ensure that they are not tampered with.

Parliament intervenes

Member of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Mr. Shams El-Din, called on the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to take decisions to immediately close any fake and fictitious educational entity that works day and night without obtaining the necessary licenses, and causes major crises for parents and students.

Shams El-Din indicated that the government should pay attention to this dangerous file, especially with regard to fictitious entities that give forged diplomas in medical matters, which represents an imminent danger to the health of citizens.

harsh punishments

From a legal point of view, the cassation lawyer, Mr. Zagloul, refuted the penalties that will be imposed on the owners of these fictitious entities, saying: “The Penal Code in its article 206 and in the sixteenth chapter on forgery refers to the punishment of severe imprisonment for anyone who forged himself or through others, including forging papers or documents. official seals.

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Zagloul continued: “Article 106 bis and 107 of the law refer to a penalty of between 5 and 7 years at most, if the forgery was between institutions established in accordance with the conditions established by law, or institutions that were the state or one of them. Public bodies contribute to their money with a share and in any capacity.

The cassation lawyer pointed out that: “There is a legal exemption for people who commit forgery felonies, as confirmed by Article 210, but if these people decide to inform the official authorities of these felonies before they are completed and before the search for them begins.”