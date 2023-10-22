The candidate of the Union for the Fatherland (Peronism) government coalition, Sergio Massa, stated this Sunday (22), after voting in Argentina’s general elections, that “the four minutes it takes for citizens to fill out a ballot decide the future of the country over the next four years”.

“For Argentines, there are four or five minutes that, when entering the ‘dark room’, represent the definition of the future of Argentina’s next four years, and obviously today is a very important day,” said the candidate in a press conference after voting in Tigre, in the province of Buenos Aires, where he lives and the city of which he was mayor for two terms.

Massa stated that citizens must vote “thinking about the future of Argentina with hope” and that their responsibility this Monday (23) is to continue working to “take care of Argentines, their economies and everything else”.

Massa, who had scheduled to vote at 11 am (Brasília time), had a domestic problem that forced him to delay his arrival at the voting center and ended up voting almost two hours later, at 12:50 pm.

In a relaxed and calm environment, the candidate arrived accompanied by his wife, Malena Galmarini, who chairs the board of directors of the state company Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos (AYSA).

The Minister of Economy recalled that Argentina will celebrate forty years of the return of democracy after the last dictatorship (1976-1983) in 2023 and emphasized that the good voter turnout on election day “demonstrates the democratic vocation of the Argentine people”.

Around 35.4 million Argentines are called to vote. In addition to electing the president and vice-president, voters will renew 130 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 in the Senate, and will nominate 43 Argentine representatives in the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasul, the legislative body of the bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay).

In addition, general elections will be held in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Entre Ríos and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, which decided not to separate their elections from the national election, as the other districts did.

By early afternoon this Sunday (22), 59% of voters had turned up at the polls, according to the country’s Electoral Chamber. (With EFE agency)