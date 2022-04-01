The presidential decree that requires buyers of Russian gas to pay for supplies in rubles came into effect this Friday while the Russian gas giant Gazprom informed its clients of the new mechanisms but without closing its pipelines yet.

“Gazprom unquestionably and fully complies with the requirements of Russian law. Today we have officially sent notifications about the new ruble payment mechanisms to counterparties,” the company said in a statement, assuring that it remains a reliable partner and “continues to export gas to consumers.”

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, stated that this measure, approved the day before by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was “the preferred and safest variant under current conditions”after the West froze part of Russia’s foreign currency and gold reserves due to the military offensive in Ukraine.

Of course, he did not rule out that the payment mechanisms may vary “if the conditions change”. “There’s nothing set in stone about it,” she said. This measure is directed against countries described by Russia as “unfriendly”, a long list that includes the US, Canada, the UK and the Ukraine, among others, not forgetting all the EU countries, many of which are not only regular buyers of Russian gas, but also heavily dependent on these supplies.

Peskov sent a reassuring message by pointing out that the entry into force of the decree did not mean the immediate cut off of gas if it is not paid in rubles, since “payment for current supplies is not carried out now, but in mid-April or even in early May. And it is up to Gazprom, he explained, to work with the buyers to fine-tune the payment mechanisms, which according to Putin, would allow the West to deposit euros and dollars in Gazprombank, not included in the Western sanctions, which would be converted into rubles that the gas giant would collect. Russian.

Acceptable Terms

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov described as “acceptable” the terms proposed by Moscow for the sale of the gas, noting that the West pays Russia in foreign currency “and then freezes our accounts”.

Although Putin assured the day before that Russia offers “unfriendly countries” that they will have to buy gas exclusively in rubles “a clear and transparent mechanism”, which does not convince importers.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whose country is one of the main buyers of Russian gas, which represents 55% of its consumption, reiterated the day before that Berlin would continue to pay for this fuel in euros and that he was not willing to change the form of payment. .

However, he ruled out the imposition of an energy embargo against Russia due to Germany’s dependence on gas from Moscow, especially when there are no conditions to supply these supplies, a position supported by his Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer.

Russian gas is of great importance to Europe, which imported 155 billion cubic meters of gas in 202140% of total consumption.

