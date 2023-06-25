Sandra Paños, in a Champions League match. Clive Brunskill (Getty Images)

“Butch!”. Just like that. To the rough Without explanation. Out of the blue Well, the story was to see a girl running, jumping or playing soccer. “Butch!” It is an insult that Sandra Paños (Alicante, 30 years old), goalkeeper for FC Barcelona, ​​champion this year of the League and the women’s Champions League, heard as a child. “When we didn’t even stop to think about the sexual condition of each one, just for playing soccer they already told you butch; and wanting to play soccer was associated with a negative condition”, reflects the soccer player today. She is a happy woman. She successful. Professional soccer player. And her partner is another woman. And she does not hide. Beyond the teasing in the schoolyard, she has never felt discriminated against because of her sexual condition. But it has happened to her when she was walking down the street, like any other couple in love. “Walking by someone and hearing them say lesbians! And you are not bothering anyone, ”she says, oblivious to that irrational contempt.

More information

The footballer Olga García (Dosrius, Barcelona, ​​31 years old) has experienced the comments about her recent motherhood with a certain indifference. When her partner, the tennis player Carla Suárez, was pregnant, they received messages on social networks such as “and who is the father?” “Troglodyte comments that do not contribute anything to us. We did not attach importance to them, ”she explains. They, she says, have never felt discriminated against. “On the contrary, we feel more and more the warmth of the people.” She could be seen a few days ago, when they published some photos with their newborn babies, Ona and Noa. Her networks were filled with congratulations.

Sandra Paños and Olga García live their sexual condition completely naturally, like many other colleagues and teammates, and they express it this way in the week that Pride Day is celebrated. “In the field of women’s football it has been carried naturally from the beginning; It is a reality that in sports practiced by women there are a large number of bisexuals, lesbians or other sexual conditions [no heteronormativa]. And no barrier has ever been put up. The person next door has always been respected. There is much more respect in general, there was before and there is now that we are more media. We lead the same life as a few years ago, some of us show it more and others less”, reflects the Barca goalkeeper.

“Since women started playing soccer, there were more signs of freedom. Before, people were more afraid, but now no one hides, it has been normalized that there are different sexual orientations, ”adds the Logroño footballer, formerly of Atlético and Barcelona. Cloths, like her colleague, is one of those that she thinks that the more natural, the better. “We will be, almost without wanting to, reference points for many boys and girls, for many adolescents, who are beginning to feel things and who may be feeling differently; they should know that it is not a problem, that everyone can develop as they want”.

Despite everything, they are aware of how much progress remains to be made. They, who have looked at themselves in the mirror of soccer practiced by men, observe how their male colleagues do not live their lives with the same freedom. “In soccer there are also players who are gay,” says Paños. And García corroborates it: “There are many homosexuals, but due to fear or rejection by society they do not want to show themselves publicly.”

The case of Jakub Jankto

In recent years there has been a slight trickle of footballers announcing their homosexuality, as a gesture towards society and as an act of personal liberation. One of the most recent cases, the first of an active player in the Spanish League, was that of Jakub Jankto, a player owned by Getafe and loaned to Sparta Prague when he released a message on his social networks last February: “I’m gay and I don’t want to hide anymore,” he said.

And his announcement was experienced as a social event. Especially, because of his extraordinaryness. “In men’s soccer there has always been a certain fear of saying that you are gay or bisexual. But it would be much easier for society if those of us who have a voice and are referents for other people could talk openly about our sexual condition”, reflects Paños, who has never had to explain himself, nor does any heterosexual person. “I, on my networks, post stories and photos, I don’t cover myself, but I’m not one to express myself or air my private life either.”

Among the athletes who hide their sexual condition or try to go unnoticed, there are many soccer players. Colleagues by profession who do not live their lives as they would like because their environment is not the same as theirs. There is much more homophobia in soccer played by men, imbued with a certain toxic masculinity. The best example was seen a few days ago, when the Betis players Borja Iglesias and Aitor Ruibal posted a photo on their social networks with a daring outfit to attend the wedding in Seville of Eneko Angulo, a member of the coaching staff, and received a wave of hate and misunderstanding in the form of messages. A striking (and very expensive) fanny pack from Dior with a floral print, a clutch from Alexander McQueen (not much cheaper), some earrings and a manicure were to blame for the terrible siege.

Soccer players Borja Iglesias, Aitor Rubial, Víctor Ruiz, Víctor Camarasa and Juanmi, from left to right. Victor Camarasa’s Instagram

“After the frustrated attempts by a noisy minority to ridicule my partner Borja Iglesias and me, in reference to our clothing, as well as its supposed link to our sexual orientation, I just want to underline the importance of maintaining respect for any person , regardless of their sexual orientation or of any kind. I condemn the homophobia that, evidently, continues to exist to a greater or lesser extent”, wrote Ruibal in response to so much reproach. He had attended the wedding with his girlfriend, Anabel Barrau. And with hair dyed pink and blue. “Every time these types of situations occur in reference to the phobias that still exist, they give me the strength to continue fighting so that everyone can do and enjoy themselves and others as they really want,” said Borja Iglesias. And he finished off with a brilliant lament for a normality that still does not exist: “To those of you who are still in prehistory, I send you a lot of encouragement. It has to be very difficult not to evolve and keep conditioning yourself instead of enjoying how precious life is.”

The same is the opinion of Olga García. “Simply upload a photo with earrings and a bag, and it already arouses criticism. What in England is trending because it’s pure flow here is a reason for ridicule or insult: you dress differently and they’re already looking at you badly, they’re already wondering ‘but what’s this guy doing?’

The photo of Iglesias and Ruibal does not speak so much of homosexuality as of homophobia. And it gives a good example of why so few cases of non-heteronormative footballers are publicly known. “It is a weight to live hidden in society. More when you are exposed to the media as much as we athletes are. But they suffer more harassment than us, which is why many prefer privacy”, explains Paños.

For them, the reality is different. For soccer players, already professionals at breaking down barriers and stereotypes, showing that they are with their partner is normal. Despite the fact that in his case, the stereotype does not correspond to reality either. “The feeling that all soccer players are with girls has spread. There is talk of women’s soccer and it is said that almost all of them are dykes or lesbians, with contempt. And it’s not true. Although it does show shamelessly that there is a homosexual group in women’s football”.

The culmination of that naturalness has as its greatest exponents two Barcelona players, Mapi León from Zaragoza and Ingrid Engen from Norway. As Cristiano Ronaldo would say, they are beautiful, rich and great players. On the other hand, they arouse admiration more than envy, not only as soccer players, but also as a couple. They have a legion of followers. And a kind of fan movement that already has a name: engenmapism. This is how they have baptized it and one of its protagonists spoke about it in an extensive interview on Jotdown: “I live it naturally, as if it were not strange at all, because in fact it is not strange at all, it is the most normal thing in the world”, granted Mapi León. And she even went a little further, in reference to the publicity of their relationship: “Sometimes we joke about this, I tell her ‘if one day you and I leave more than one, they will give you a park.’ Because we have to be aware that if one day we break up and leave it is public, because I have also made it public.

Mapi León and Ingrid Engen, in an image from the Norwegian Instagram.

His way of carrying out his relationship is his own and personal, different from how Paños or García carry them. Mapi and Engen (Engen and Mapi, because the order of the factors does not alter the product) post countless photos together, in the routine of their club and on their vacations, in celebrating a title and on their days off; they show how they share their life and photograph themselves kissing. A daring and an exhibition that also has a lot of value: “Mapi León does not have to hide, what’s more, she opens the door so that people are not afraid.”

Thanks to them, to the Paños, the García or the León of women’s football, we have gone from butch to the engenmapism.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.