The vast Casamance forest region in Senegal is known for its rare woods: rosewood and Cayor pear, among others. Officially they are protected, but the armed independentistas smuggle the wood on the black market. These groups often raze entire plots of land and then export the wood, mainly to China, via neighboring Gambia. Several people have lost their lives this year as a result of clashes with smugglers.

