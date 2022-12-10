November 19 is World Toilet Day, a crucial health issue in India. According to the World Bank, almost 15% of the country’s population does not have access to a bathroom and the consequences are serious: water contamination, diseases and sexual violence. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to end open defecation in India. But eight years after the government’s promise, India still lacks toilets and the country’s sanitation problems are not improving.

