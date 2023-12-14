Hebron is the richest and most populous city in the West Bank. Tensions between Israeli settlers and local Palestinians have been rising since the October 7 Hamas attacks and Israel's retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza. Israeli soldiers are increasing patrols in the Old City of Hebron to protect some 800 Israeli settlers who occupy houses around the Cave of the Patriarchs, a sacred shrine for both Jews and Muslims.

#Focus #West #Bank #Violence #Israeli #Palestinian #settlers #increases #Hebron