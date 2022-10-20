According to the Russian daily ‘Novaya Gazeta’, the call for mobilization on September 21 caused some 260,000 Russians to leave their country to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine. But many had already gone into exile since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24. Activists, artists, intellectuals and tech workers have left Russia en masse. Many of these men and women have settled in Europe, particularly France. We got to know some of their stories.

