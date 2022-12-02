The recapture of the Ukrainian city of Kherson comes two months after another military success: the liberation of large swathes of the northeastern Kharkiv region from Russian occupation. There the local population greeted the soldiers with flowers, hugs and tears. But as winter approaches, people are struggling to rebuild their villages and their lives, as testimonies continue to emerge of the systematic torture suffered by civilians detained by the Russian occupying forces.

