In eastern Ukraine, Russia continues to push for control of the entire Donbass region. The strategic cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut have come under heavy shelling in recent days, prompting Ukrainian forces to strengthen their defense lines. Our reporters Luke Shrago, Taline Oundjian and Achraf Abid spent the night with some of the soldiers near the front lines, offering a glimpse into the life of a typical Ukrainian soldier in the war.

