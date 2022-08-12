Among the indigenous communities of the Orinoco delta, Venezuela, an epidemic is moving: HIV/AIDS. The Warao, the second indigenous population in the country, not only have to deal with disease, but also with food shortages, lack of medical care and extreme poverty. Now, 15 years after the first cases were registered, the virus continues in San Francisco de Guayos and its surrounding towns, without control, without supervision and without help.

#Focus #Venezuela #indigenous #populations #Orinoco #delta #threatened #HIV