Several times a year, a group of women meets in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in Lima to denounce the ineffectiveness of the investigations of their disappeared relatives. In Peru, 60% of forced disappearances involve women. This scourge has plunged thousands into uncertainty and the fruitless search for their relatives. The families of the victims denounce that they are faced with a system that does not attend to the claims for reparation and truth, petitions that they have requested for decades.

