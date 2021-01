© France 24

By:



Fanny allard

|

Mathieu mabin



During his tenure, Donald Trump repeatedly attacked the city of Baltimore, Maryland, even going so far as to say that living there was like “living in hell.” Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, social inequality and ghosts of segregation, and with communities disfigured by poverty and crime, the city is a potent symbol of many of the problems that new President Joe Biden must address. . Report by Fanny Allard and Matthieu Mabin.