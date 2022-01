Ukraine has had political ties with Moscow for decades, but the pro-Western revolution of 2014 changed the rules of the game. The new government instituted a policy of “decommunication”, condemning the former Soviet leaders and removing the monuments in their honor. These measures have been wildly popular with some, but not so popular with others, especially in the eastern regions that underwent the capitalist transition. A report by Gulliver Cragg from Donbass. .