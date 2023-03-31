





Gulliver Cragg

Ludovic de Foucaud



Some 25% of Ukraine’s agricultural land is infested by mines and unexploded ordnance, this concerns not only areas occupied by Russian forces, but also Ukrainian-controlled areas that came within artillery range. Demining programs are focusing on residential areas, not the countryside. However, some farmers say they cannot miss the spring planting season and are risking their lives by going out to work.